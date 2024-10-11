ETV Bharat / state

Berhampur Telugu Community Keeps Fading Bommala Koluvu Tradition Alive

While Durga Puja celebrations dominate much of Odisha, the Telugu community in Berhampur quietly preserves an age-old tradition—the Bommala Koluvu.

Published : 2 hours ago

Berhampur Telugu Community Keeps Fading Bommala Koluvu Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

Berhampur: Even as the rest of Odisha celebrates Durga Puja on a grand scale, a small group of Telugu families in Berhampur, Ganjam district, holds on to the fading tradition of Bommala Koluvu. Integral to the nine-day Navratri Puja, this unique display features dolls and figurines, depicting animals, birds, and various social scenes such as weddings, village markets, and gatherings.

A Thematic Display

The Bommala Koluvu is arranged in step-like tiers, with each level showcasing different aspects of rural life in the Telugu community. For T. Shyam Prasad’s family, this display is an annual highlight, with his wife and daughter curating a large exhibition that occupies over 25x25 feet of space. The dolls have been collected over decades from different regions, adding depth and variety to the themes each year.

A Community Affair

The Prasad family invites friends, relatives, and well-wishers to witness their elaborate Koluvu. Guests, particularly married women, are given prasad, kumkum, and a small bag of gifts as part of the ritual. The visit includes chanting of devotional hymns and shlokas as puja is performed each evening.

The Sacred Offerings

The celebration follows a strict ritual schedule, with Balbhog in the morning, Rajbhog at noon, and an evening Alati followed by Ratribhog. Food offered to the Goddess during the puja is later served to visitors, continuing the tradition of communal sharing and devotion. This year’s Bommala Koluvu, which began on October 2, will conclude on Dashami.

