Bombs Hurled, Shots Fired Outside BJP Leader Arjun Singh’s Residence In Bengal's Bhatpara

Kolkata: Unidentified miscreants hurled bombs and opened fire outside the residence of BJP leader and former MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, police said on Thursday. A youth suffered injuries in the attack that took place late on Wednesday, they said.

Singh and his close associates reportedly chased the assailants, forcing them to flee the spot. “The situation is now under control. Those involved will not be spared... legal action will be taken against the culprits,” Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur said.

Singh alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sunita Singh’s son, Namit Singh, was behind the attack. “He opened fire in front of the police. There was indiscriminate firing and bombing,” the former MP claimed.

According to police sources, the violence erupted following a dispute between two groups of workers at Meghna Jute Mill in the area. Meanwhile, TMC’s Jagaddal MLA Somnath Shyam accused Singh and his supporters of instigating violence.

“Arjun Singh and his men attacked workers in the Meghna Jute Mill and fired bullets. The youth was shot by Singh, and three to four more people were injured in his group’s attack. We demand Singh’s immediate arrest, or we will launch a larger protest,” he said.