Bombs Hurled in Malda's Ratua, Political Outfits Engage in Blame Game

Malda (West Bengal): Malda's Ratua has again proved to be trouble-prone after bombs were hurled during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 here on Tuesday morning. However, there are no reports of casualties due to the bombing. The incident took place in the Batna area of Chandmoni No 2 Gram Panchayat of Block No 1 in Ratua.

Locals say that Trinamool Congress party workers carried out the bombardment to scare the common voters. A political slugfest has started in Malda North Lok Sabha constituency over the incident. Wasim Akram, a resident of Khochkhamar village, said, “Two people came on a bike and they left after hurling two bombs. It is a Trinamool Congress conspiracy. They occupied the booths and they were trying to scare people by bombing.

Initially, Trinamool Congress workers hurled the bombs at Congress candidate Mushtaq Alam, but he escaped unhurt.” However, Trinamool President of Ratua Block 1 Ajay Kumar Sinha claimed, “This is a conspiracy by the opposition and they are doing these ploys as the winning chances of our candidates are bright. The opposition is trying to malign us by hurling bombs. But, it won't do any good. Trinamool flags can be hoisted at this centre even before the election results are announced.”

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Mushtaq Alam alleged, "People are now disgusted with the Trinamool because of corruption and scams. Trinamool knows that it will be defeated in the polls. Hence, it is resorting to violence. But, it was not possible as the central forces were active. So, they are now trying to scare people by hurling bombs in villages, but people are united to defeat the party. Nothing will be gained by doing this.”

