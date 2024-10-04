Bombs Hurled At Ex-MP Arjun Singh's House, BJP Leader Injured

Bhatpara (West Bengal): Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has warmed up again, albeit in criminal activities.

Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants were accused of hurling bombs at former MP Arjun Singh's house on Friday morning, leaving the BJP leader injured.

Arjun, former MP of Barrackpore, claimed that along with bombs, bricks were also pelted at his house and the office of his son, MLA Pawan Singh. He alleged that the entire incident happened in front of the police.

"The local Trinamool councillor's son Namit Singh and his gang are behind the attack. The plan was to kill me," Arjun alleged.

Jagaddal Trinamool Congress MLA and Arjun's bete noire Somnath Shyam, however, blamed the former MP for the incident, refuting TMC's role in the attack.

According to sources, a group of miscreants gathered in front of Arjun's house at around 8:30 am and allegedly started hurling bricks at the building. The police tried to stop the miscreants, but was chased away by the latter.

It is alleged that when Arjun came out of his house, the miscreants fled from the spot. The former MP alleged that the splinters of the bomb had hit his leg and injured him.

It is reported that one of Arjun's security guards was also injured in the incident. Arjun released a series of videos related to the incident to the media. In the video, the authenticity of which ETV Bharat has not verified, several people were seen throwing bricks and a woman was also among the attackers.

It is learnt that one of the attackers was caught by the locals and beaten up. On information, a large police force reached the spot to handle the situation. Presently, the situation is under control.

Arjun has targeted TMC over this attack. "This attack took place in connivance with the police and the Trinamool Congress. Their intention was to kill me. Even the Central Force jawans who were responsible for my security were not spared. What is the use of CCTV? They continued to attack with bombs and bricks. There is a person named Namit Singh, booked by NIA, who brought the criminals here. We will fight against Trinamool and report the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," a fuming Arjun said.

Trinamool MLA Somnath Shyam refuted Arjun's allegations. "The whole thing is a drama. Such allegations are being made for publicity. Arjun's aim is to disturb TMC by using central agencies. We will not accept this in any way,” Shyam said.

Bhatpara Assembly area is known for being a safe haven for the criminals possessing bombs and other materials. Especially since Arjun Singh was defeated in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, there has been an alleged increase in criminal activities in front of his house at Meghna Mor. The former MP has always blamed the state's ruling party for this.