Agricultural Land Of Tribals Cannot Be Sold To Non-Tribals Even For Farming: Bombay HC

Mumbai: In a significant verdict, the Bombay High Court has said that agricultural land belonging to tribals cannot be sold to non-tribals even for farming.

A bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil dismissed the writ petition filed by Mahendrasingh Digvijay Singh Mukne, a resident of Jawahar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, on May 26, 2025.

Mukne had challenged the validity of Rule 4(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Transfer of Occupancy by Tribals to Non-Tribals) Rule 1975.

The bench in its verdict said, "In the absence of any bar for a tribal to transfer his occupancy in favour of another tribal who can continue to use such land for agricultural purpose, such restriction on the transfer in favour of a non-tribal by way of sale if the land is to be used for agricultural purpose does not suffer from the vice of classification. The challenge to Rule 4(1)(a) of the Rules of 1975 on the count cannot be accepted."

It further said that, "For all these reasons, we do not find any merit whatsoever in the challenge raised to the validity of Rule 4(1)(a) of the Rules of 1975. The writ petition is therefore dismissed. Rule stands discharged with no orders as to costs."

Mukne had contended that permitting transfer of a tribal occupancy to a non-tribal only when the land is intended to be used for a non-agricultural purpose results in an illegal classification.

Mukne wanted to sell his agricultural land to a non-tribal. The Palgar District Collector and the officials of the Revenue Department had not given him permission owing to existing rules. Mukne had moved the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government and the Palghar District Collector.

Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the High Court that the state government has received a report from the relevant committee that if the sale of tribal land to non-tribals for agriculture is approved, the tribals may be exploited. The High Court took note of it and refused to provide any relief to the petitioner.