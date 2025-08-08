Bombay High Court Upholds Entertainment Duty On Online Ticket Booking Convenience Fees

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the Maharashtra Government's right to levy entertainment duty on convenience fees charged for online ticket bookings, dismissing petitions filed by the FICCI-Multiplex Association of India and online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

A division bench of Justices Mahesh Sonak and Jitendra Jain delivered the ruling on Thursday, affirming the constitutional validity of the 1024 amendment to the Maharashtra Entertainments Duty Act (MED Act). The amendment allows the state to impose an entertainment duty on convenience fees exceeding Rs 10 per ticket, collected by cinema owners or online ticketing platforms.

The court observed that convenience fees are directly connected to the purchase of an entertainment ticket and therefore, cannot be separated from the entertainment services itself.

"Online ticket booking charges are directly linked to buying a ticket for entertainment, without which a person cannot enter the theatre," the bench said. It added that drawing a distinction between services inside and outside the entertainment venue was 'superfluous'.

The petitioner had challenged the seventh provision under Section 2 (b) of the MED Act. They argued that the convenience fee was for a separate service, facilitating online ticket sales, and was not part of the entertainment provided. They pointed out that the services tax was already being levied on this fee under the Central Finance Act, and imposing entertainment duty as well amounted to double taxation.

The Multiplex Association maintained that online ticketing was an independent business activity and had 'nothing to do' with granting admission to the venue. BookMyShow argued that the convenience fee merely covered the cost of providing online booking facilities and should not be treated as part of the entertainment service. They also claimed the levy violated their fundamental right to conduct business under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The High Court rejected these arguments, stating that online booking is an integral part of the entertainment experience. It facilitates hassle-free access, enhances customer comfort, and secures admission to the venue, making it inseparable from the main entertainment service.