ETV Bharat / state

HC To Hold Special Hearing On Plea Against Maratha Quota Protest In Mumbai

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29, seeking a 10% quota for the Marathas under the OBC category.

A file photo of Bombay High Court
A file photo of Bombay High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 1, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday agreed to have a special hearing on a petition filed against the ongoing agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival, and is to resume on Tuesday.

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, however, agreed to have a special hearing this afternoon on a petition filed by the Amy Foundation against the quota protest. Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since August 29, seeking a 10 per cent quota for the Marathas under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category.

Thousands have gathered in the city in support of the activist, crowding at major junctions in the business district. The petitioner had filed a plea in the high court last week against the protest. On August 26, the high court stated that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period, and protests can only be held after permission from the concerned authorities.

The court had also suggested that the government must consider granting permission for the protest in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. However, the authorities granted Jarange permission to hold the protest at Azad Maidan for a day, which was later extended by one more day.

The activist on Sunday asserted that he would not leave Mumbai till his demands are met. On Monday, the petitioner moved an application seeking an urgent hearing of the plea, raising concerns about the inconvenience caused to people due to the ongoing protests.

Read More

'Mumbai Feels Hijacked. Maratha Quota Protest Affecting Business': Traders Seek Govt's Intervention

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday agreed to have a special hearing on a petition filed against the ongoing agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival, and is to resume on Tuesday.

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, however, agreed to have a special hearing this afternoon on a petition filed by the Amy Foundation against the quota protest. Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since August 29, seeking a 10 per cent quota for the Marathas under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category.

Thousands have gathered in the city in support of the activist, crowding at major junctions in the business district. The petitioner had filed a plea in the high court last week against the protest. On August 26, the high court stated that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period, and protests can only be held after permission from the concerned authorities.

The court had also suggested that the government must consider granting permission for the protest in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. However, the authorities granted Jarange permission to hold the protest at Azad Maidan for a day, which was later extended by one more day.

The activist on Sunday asserted that he would not leave Mumbai till his demands are met. On Monday, the petitioner moved an application seeking an urgent hearing of the plea, raising concerns about the inconvenience caused to people due to the ongoing protests.

Read More

'Mumbai Feels Hijacked. Maratha Quota Protest Affecting Business': Traders Seek Govt's Intervention

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAIBOMBAY HIGH COURTMANOJ JARANGEMARATHA QUOTA PROTESTRESERVATION FOR MARATHA COMMUNITY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.