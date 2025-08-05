Bombay HC Refuses To Shift Hadapsar Dumping Depot, Grants Relief To PMC And PCB

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the demand to close the garbage depot in Hadapsar and shift it elsewhere, as it poses a risk of ‘bird hits’ to planes flying to and from Pune airport.
This verdict has come as a major relief to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In this regard, local senior citizens, with the support of some traders, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.
The High Court instructed that the PMC and the PCB must not ignore the foul odour emanating from the ramps and waste processing projects at the depot.
Further, the dumping on the 28-acre open ground at the depot must be stopped immediately, and contractors must spray bio-culture regularly to manage the waste, the court instructed.
Trommel machines used to segregate wet and dry waste, which have been operating in the open for the past year, should be shifted either indoors or to another location, and a report must be submitted detailing what action has been taken regarding the waste segregation project that has been operating in the open for the past three years.
The administration must strictly implement the rules for a separate collection of wet and dry waste. The residents around the Hadapsar garbage depot face daily difficulties due to the waste management practices in the area. Senior citizens, including Nikhil Shah, along with the local traders’ association, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, claiming that a plane crash due to bird activity could not be ruled out.
The area includes food processing factories like Puna Dal & Besan, Praveen Masala, Git’s, and Quality Foods. Traders had raised concerns that their businesses were at risk due to the unhygienic conditions caused by the garbage depot.
The petitioners also highlighted a recent incident where a flight from Delhi to Pune had to be diverted to Mumbai due to a large number of birds flying in the funnel area near the airport.
The petitioners claimed that the depot collects 800 to 900 tons of mixed waste daily. The land belongs to the PCB, and a 200-ton capacity wet waste processing project has been set up by PMC behind the ramp.
Additionally, a compost and RDF project with a capacity of 150 tons is also operating nearby. A trommel machine has been installed near the ramp for separating wet and dry waste, from which 125 to 150 tons of dry waste are sent to cement companies every day. Since this project is in the open, it generates a strong stench.
Scientific landfill work is ongoing in the area, but part of the land remains open, where garbage is still being burned in pits. The petition expressed concern over a possible future disaster due to bird hits, as the site is just eight kilometres from the Lohegaon Airport runway.
The PMC and PCB, both administrations, opposed the petition and denied all allegations. They also claimed that the petitioners’ motives behind opposing the garbage depot were questionable. After hearing arguments from both sides, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne had reserved their verdict on July 28.
