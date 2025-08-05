ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Refuses To Shift Hadapsar Dumping Depot, Grants Relief To PMC And PCB

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the demand to close the garbage depot in Hadapsar and shift it elsewhere, as it poses a risk of ‘bird hits’ to planes flying to and from Pune airport.

This verdict has come as a major relief to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In this regard, local senior citizens, with the support of some traders, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.

The High Court instructed that the PMC and the PCB must not ignore the foul odour emanating from the ramps and waste processing projects at the depot.

Further, the dumping on the 28-acre open ground at the depot must be stopped immediately, and contractors must spray bio-culture regularly to manage the waste, the court instructed.

Trommel machines used to segregate wet and dry waste, which have been operating in the open for the past year, should be shifted either indoors or to another location, and a report must be submitted detailing what action has been taken regarding the waste segregation project that has been operating in the open for the past three years.

The administration must strictly implement the rules for a separate collection of wet and dry waste. The residents around the Hadapsar garbage depot face daily difficulties due to the waste management practices in the area. Senior citizens, including Nikhil Shah, along with the local traders’ association, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, claiming that a plane crash due to bird activity could not be ruled out.

The area includes food processing factories like Puna Dal & Besan, Praveen Masala, Git’s, and Quality Foods. Traders had raised concerns that their businesses were at risk due to the unhygienic conditions caused by the garbage depot.