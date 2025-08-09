Essay Contest 2025

Bombay High Court Quashes Molestation Case Against Two Accused

A bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Rajesh Patil said invoking Section 354 for pushing a woman in a fit of rage wasn't appropriate.

A view of Bombay High Court
A view of Bombay High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed a molestation case against two men saying t if a woman's 'saree' slipped during a heated argument, it did not amount to molestation.

The court clarified that it would not be appropriate to take action against the accused under Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code just because the 'Saree' (sari) slipped.

According to the complainant, a resident of her society and his associate suddenly attacked her in the lift one morning. The main accused grabbed her hand, while the other pressed her mouth, she said. She said the accused pulled her sari and pushed her into the lift due to which her sari slipped.

The woman filed a complaint of molestation at the Mumbai Police Station. She also alleged in her complaint that the main accused went to her house that same evening and threatened to kill her, saying, "If you tell anyone about the incident that happened this morning, I will kill you."

The main accused and his accomplice, residents of Ghatkopar, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to quash the case of molestation filed against them.

The petition was recently heard by a bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Rajesh Patil. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court observed that when the incident took place, the petitioners were looking at the woman angrily and suddenly pushed her into the lift. Due to this push, the woman's sari slipped. The court clarified that this act was done in anger and there was no concrete intention of molestation behind it. The court quashed the case filed against the petitioners, stating that "there is no need to register a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code."

Government prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh opposed the petition saying that there was strong evidence against the main accused in the court. However, the court, considering all these arguments, clarified that the relevant act was done in anger and was not done with the intention of molestation.

