ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Issue Summons To Narayan Rane On UBT Leader Vinayak Raut's Petition

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal summoned BJP MP Narayan Rane to appear before the High Court on September 12 to answer questions by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut who has accused the former of win the Lok Sabha Election 2024 from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency by “fraudulent means”.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday, August 16, summoned BJP MP Narayan Rane in connection to an election petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut seeking the cancellation of the former's election win from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency.

Rane defeated Raut, a two-term MP, by a margin of 47,858 votes in his debut Lok Sabha election. He secured 4,48,514 votes, while Raut bagged 4,00,656 votes. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal issued a summons to Rane and scheduled the next hearing date on September 12.

Raut's demand: Raut in his plea accused Rane of winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by “fraudulent means” and demanded that his election from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat be cancelled. He also sought a ban on him from contesting elections and voting for five years.

Rane's supporters were seen distributing money to voters by showing them an EVM and asking them to vote for the BJP leader, the plea said. Citing the Representation of People Act, 1951, Raut claimed that election campaign activities are to be halted 48 hours before elections.

However, the acts of Rane and his campaigners were in "clear violation of statutory provision", the plea stated. He also accused the state Chief Electoral Officer of not paying heed to his complaint. The High Court must form an independent committee to investigate the said video, the plea said.

Raut accused Narayan Rane’s son MLA Nitesh Rane of conducting a public meeting on April 13 where voters were threatened of being denied funds if the BJP candidate did not emerge victorious from a particular area. Rane is a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and a former Union Minister.

Read More:

  1. Sperm or Egg Donor Has No Legal Right on Child, Can't Claim to Be Biological Parent: HC
  2. SC Junks ED's Plea Against HC Order To Consider NDTV’s Compounding Applications Under FEMA

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday, August 16, summoned BJP MP Narayan Rane in connection to an election petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut seeking the cancellation of the former's election win from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency.

Rane defeated Raut, a two-term MP, by a margin of 47,858 votes in his debut Lok Sabha election. He secured 4,48,514 votes, while Raut bagged 4,00,656 votes. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal issued a summons to Rane and scheduled the next hearing date on September 12.

Raut's demand: Raut in his plea accused Rane of winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by “fraudulent means” and demanded that his election from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat be cancelled. He also sought a ban on him from contesting elections and voting for five years.

Rane's supporters were seen distributing money to voters by showing them an EVM and asking them to vote for the BJP leader, the plea said. Citing the Representation of People Act, 1951, Raut claimed that election campaign activities are to be halted 48 hours before elections.

However, the acts of Rane and his campaigners were in "clear violation of statutory provision", the plea stated. He also accused the state Chief Electoral Officer of not paying heed to his complaint. The High Court must form an independent committee to investigate the said video, the plea said.

Raut accused Narayan Rane’s son MLA Nitesh Rane of conducting a public meeting on April 13 where voters were threatened of being denied funds if the BJP candidate did not emerge victorious from a particular area. Rane is a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and a former Union Minister.

Read More:

  1. Sperm or Egg Donor Has No Legal Right on Child, Can't Claim to Be Biological Parent: HC
  2. SC Junks ED's Plea Against HC Order To Consider NDTV’s Compounding Applications Under FEMA

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMBAY HIGH COURTNARAYAN RANEVINAYAK RAUTBOMBAY HCBOMBAY HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.