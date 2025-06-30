Bombay High Court Adjourns Hearing On Buildings Near Airport Till July 28

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the local administration to file details on action taken against buildings constructed above the prescribed height near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after getting experts' opinion and submit a report on the matter by July 28.

The administration had informed the High Court that action against buildings constructed in violation of rules around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been completed. The Mumbai Suburban District Magistrate clarified in the court that all the orders given regarding demolition of such buildings have been fulfilled.

The High Court had disposed of all the writ petitions regarding the issued and on Monday stated the main petition will be discussed at the next hearing. Many developers have built toll plaza buildings on the runway funnel of Mumbai airport without following the height limit norms.

Lawyer Yashwant Shenoy had filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court, claiming such buildings pose a threat to aircraft taking off and landing at the airport. The petition is being heard before a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne.

While buildings violating the height norms near the airport area are inspected every 15 days, final orders have been passed in 63 cases of 137 dangerous buildings found during an inspection conducted in 2010.

Out of these, appeals have been filed in nine cases and six buildings have complied with the rules. However, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had informed the court that the remaining 48 structures needed to be demolished immediately.

MIAL told the court that the District Magistrate had informed about such buildings in 2017 wben the state government had informed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was also ordered to take action against the structures.

However, as per law, the District Magistrate is expected to take action on the upper floors of toll plazas that obstruct air traffic. The High Court had told the state government that it was wrong to shift the responsibility to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Hundreds of buildings have been erected in Mumbai airport area in violation of height norms. The petition claims that the same pattern is emerging near the proposed airport in Navi Mumbai. As land prices around Navi Mumbai airport have skyrocketed, tall buildings have started coming up in large numbers in the city.

Shenoy had urged High Court to relax the height norms for buildings in the Navi Mumbai airport area from 55.1 meters to 160 meters. During the hearing of a case related to SRA, the Bombay High Court took cognizance of the plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad on June 12.