Bombay HC Confirms Death Penalty Imposed On Man For Killing Mother, Eating Body Parts

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty imposed by a Kolhapur court on a man for killing his mother in 2017 and allegedly eating some of the body parts, noting this was a case of cannibalism.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said it was confirming the death penalty on the convict - Sunil Kuchkoravi - and added there was no chance of his reformation.

The bench said this was a case of cannibalism and it falls under the rarest of rare category. "The case falls under the rarest of rare category. The convict not only murdered his mother but he also removed her body parts - brain, heart, liver, kidney, intestine and was cooking them on a pan," the HC said.

"He had cooked her ribs and was about to cook her heart. This is a case of cannibalism," it said. There is no chance of reformation of the convict as there are tendencies of cannibalism, the high court observed.