Bomb Threats Trigger Alert At Delhi Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College, University College of Medical Science (UCMS)

New Delhi: A bomb threats targeting Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Science (UCMS) triggered a swift security response from authorities on Tuesday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a separate call regarding the threat was also received, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police said the threat email mentioned a possible detonation at MAMC, the CM Secretariat and UCMS. Immediate and coordinated action was taken under standard operating procedures (SOPs), with bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) pressed into service at both sites.

"Senior officers, including additional DCP (central), ACP Kamla Market and SHO IP Estate, were present at the Secretariat overseeing anti-sabotage checks. At MAMC, the exercise was being supervised by the additional traffic officer (ATO) of IP Estate police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

"Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of people present at both locations. There is no cause for panic," he said. The officer further said a team of the cyber police station is examining the origin and authenticity of the email. The initial assessment has revealed similarities with previous hoax threat emails.

"Preliminary findings indicate the message may have actually been intended for a location in another state. However, we are treating it with utmost seriousness and all SOPs are being followed," he added. The police said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and Special Cell have also been informed and are assisting in the response.