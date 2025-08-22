Bomb Threats Continue Unabated In Jaipur, VPNs Pose Headache For Police

Jaipur: Over the last few days, the capital city of Rajasthan has been in the grip of a series of bomb threats, targeting schools, metro stations, courts, hospitals, stadiums, airport and even the Chief Minister's Office. While every search so far has proved the threats hoax, police said most emails are being sent through Virtual Private Network (VPN) or foreign servers, which has made it extremely difficult to trace the gang(s) involved.
After a private school in Jaipur's Jaleb Chowk received a bomb threat on Thursday for the third time, search operations were carried out by police with the help of bomb squads and dog squads, but the threat again turned out to be fake. The same school had received similar threatening emails in June and July earlier this year, but on all three occasions, nothing suspicious was found.
Other private schools, colleges and hospitals in Jaipur have also received such emails in the past, triggering panic and fear among children and parents.
A few days ago, Jaipur International Airport and the Chief Minister's Office also received threatening emails. Strict security checks and search operations were carried out at both places but investigations found nothing suspicious there either.
Later, a youth from Jhunjhunu was arrested for drunk-dialling the police control room and falsely claiming that a bomb was planted in the Chief Minister's Office.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has also been receiving repeated threats. In a span of just eight days, the Sports Council received five threatening emails. Later, Ahmedabad Police arrested a young woman who, after failing in one-sided love, created an email ID in the guy's name and sent the threats.
In cases where the accused had directly called the police control room to issue threats, police acted quickly and arrested the culprits. However, email threats have posed a major challenge for police.
During the course of the investigation, police found that most of the threatening emails are being sent using VPN networks or foreign servers. In such cases, tracing the sender's location and identity has become a big challenge, said police.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that when threatening emails are sent through VPNs or foreign servers, it takes time to trace their real location and identity. "This is a technical challenge, but the police are making continuous efforts to solve it. Help is also being taken from national-level investigative agencies," he added.
