Bomb Threats Continue Unabated In Jaipur, VPNs Pose Headache For Police

Jaipur: Over the last few days, the capital city of Rajasthan has been in the grip of a series of bomb threats, targeting schools, metro stations, courts, hospitals, stadiums, airport and even the Chief Minister's Office. While every search so far has proved the threats hoax, police said most emails are being sent through Virtual Private Network (VPN) or foreign servers, which has made it extremely difficult to trace the gang(s) involved.

After a private school in Jaipur's Jaleb Chowk received a bomb threat on Thursday for the third time, search operations were carried out by police with the help of bomb squads and dog squads, but the threat again turned out to be fake. The same school had received similar threatening emails in June and July earlier this year, but on all three occasions, nothing suspicious was found.

Other private schools, colleges and hospitals in Jaipur have also received such emails in the past, triggering panic and fear among children and parents.

A few days ago, Jaipur International Airport and the Chief Minister's Office also received threatening emails. Strict security checks and search operations were carried out at both places but investigations found nothing suspicious there either.

Later, a youth from Jhunjhunu was arrested for drunk-dialling the police control room and falsely claiming that a bomb was planted in the Chief Minister's Office.