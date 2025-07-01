Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Jaipur Sessions Court, No Explosives Found

Jaipur: Bomb threat cases in Jaipur show no signs of stopping. A fresh scare occurred at the Sessions Court premises in Bani Park, triggering panic. Following a threat call, the court administration alerted the police, who promptly reached the spot. The dog squad and bomb disposal unit evacuated the premises and conducted a thorough search. After an extensive sweep, no suspicious object was found, bringing relief to the police and administration.

Bani Park Police Station officer Brijmohan Kaviya said that a bomb threat was received through an email sent to the Sessions Court's official ID. The police were informed by the court administration. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and evacuated the court premises. An intensive search operation was carried out on the court precincts with the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad. A civil defence team was also deployed on the spot; however, no suspicious object was found during the search.

Earlier, two courts received bomb threats

Earlier on May 29, Jaipur's Family Court and District Court received bomb threats. After this, a search operation was conducted on both the court premises and other nearby government buildings. At that time, the person who sent the bomb threat mail had described himself as a former Naxalite. After receiving the threat, both the court premises were searched; however, no suspicious object was found during the search.

Threat to blow up the stadium and the metro

Earlier in Jaipur, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Metro Rail Station, a private school and a hospital have also received bomb threats. Recently, the Palace School and ESIC Hospital located at Jaleb Chowk also received bomb threats. Earlier, Sawai Mansingh Stadium had received bomb threats five times in a row. At the same time, threats to blow up the metro railway station were also received; however, no suspicious object was found anywhere during the search operation.

Read more: Security Alarm After Jaipur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Via Email