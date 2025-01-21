Bomb Threat To Tamil Nadu's Erode Schools Declared Hoax

Erode: Two schools in Tamil Nadu's Erode district received bomb threats on Tuesday. Later they were found to be hoax, police said. The two matriculation higher secondary schools run by Bharathi Vidya Bhavan in Thindal and Therkkupallam, located 7 kilometres from Erode, received email at 11.54 am that stated bombs had been planted in the premises and could explode at any time, police added.

The school authorities immediately alerted the police. A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs, and several police personnel rushed to the schools and began a thorough search for explosives. Meanwhile, the schools declared a holiday, and all students were sent home, police added.

By 3.30 pm, the police concluded their search and confirmed that no explosives were found, declaring the threat a hoax. It is worth noting that on November 11, 2024, a similar incident occurred at Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Moolapalayam, Erode.

The school received an email about a bomb, which also turned out to be fake. Following an investigation, the police discovered that three class IX students from the same school had sent the email to secure a holiday. The students were subsequently dismissed for their misconduct.