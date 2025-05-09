ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat To Shamshabad Airport In Hyderabad

The authorities received the threat via an e-mail which stated that a bomb has been planted at the airport.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a bomb threat was issued to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad
File photo of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 11:29 PM IST

Hyderabad: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a bomb threat was issued to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

The authorities received the threat via an e-mail which stated that a bomb has been planted at the airport. Alerted by the threat, officials carried out extensive inspections throughout the airport premises, including the terminal and surrounding areas, as part of standard security protocol. Officials are investigating whether it was a fake threat and whom sent the email. .

The authorities have already tightened security at the Shamshabad Airport in the wake of the tension on the India-Pakistan border. The airport is under a 24-hour security blanket even as the CISF has heightened its vigil to thwart any attempt of violence.

Police, intelligence and SB police are coordinating the security of the airport. Security is being monitored through CCTV cameras installed around the airport. Officials said that passengers should arrive three hours prior to their flights in the wake of increased security at the airport.

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened at four key locations including Secunderabad, Golconda, Nacharam, and Kanchanbagh near the DRDO facility. Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

