ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat To Kerala CM’s Residence Found To Be Hoax

The threat was received via email at the Thampanoor police station, and the source is yet to be identified.

Bomb Threat To Kerala CM’s Residence Found To Be Hoax
File photo of Pinarayi Vijayan (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, received a bomb threat on Sunday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. The threat was received via email at the Thampanoor police station, and the source is yet to be identified, a senior police officer said.

According to the email, bomb blasts were to occur at the Cliff House. “We conducted thorough searches with the help of dog and bomb squads, but nothing suspicious was found,” the police official added.

Chief Minister Vijayan and his family were abroad at the time of the search. An investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is linked to a recent series of bomb threats targeting key institutions across the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, received a bomb threat on Sunday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. The threat was received via email at the Thampanoor police station, and the source is yet to be identified, a senior police officer said.

According to the email, bomb blasts were to occur at the Cliff House. “We conducted thorough searches with the help of dog and bomb squads, but nothing suspicious was found,” the police official added.

Chief Minister Vijayan and his family were abroad at the time of the search. An investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is linked to a recent series of bomb threats targeting key institutions across the state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALABOMB THREATHOAXKERALA CM RESIDENCEPINARAYI VIJAYAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.