Bomb Threat To Kerala CM’s Residence Found To Be Hoax

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, received a bomb threat on Sunday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. The threat was received via email at the Thampanoor police station, and the source is yet to be identified, a senior police officer said.

According to the email, bomb blasts were to occur at the Cliff House. “We conducted thorough searches with the help of dog and bomb squads, but nothing suspicious was found,” the police official added.

Chief Minister Vijayan and his family were abroad at the time of the search. An investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is linked to a recent series of bomb threats targeting key institutions across the state.