ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat To Directorate General Of Women And Family Welfare In Lucknow

The threat was sent in an email leading to chaos in the office which was evacuated immediately.

The office of the Directorate General of Women and Family Welfare in Lucknow received a bomb threat on Monday
Bomb squad at the Directorate General of Women and Family Welfare (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lucknow: The office of the Directorate General of Women and Family Welfare in Lucknow received a bomb threat on Monday.

The threat was sent in an email leading to chaos in the office which was evacuated immediately. The email sent to the official ID of the office stated that four bombs would explode on the premises at 1.15 pm. The office was evacuated before the information was passed on to police.

Police officers who reached the spot called the bomb squad which conducted a search operation by barricading the building. The officers heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found after the search operation that lasted for around two hours.

As part of investigation, police questioned the officers and staff on any suspicious parcel being received in the office. Along with this, the footage of the CCTV camera installed on the premises was also thoroughly examined.

Shailendra Chaudhary, a staff said the threat was received in an email. "DG madam informed us about it. As soon as I got the information, I ran outside," he said. ADCP, Central Dhananjay Kushwaha said on receiving information about the email, police and the bomb squad started investigation. So far no suspicious object has been found in the search operation. The IT cell is trying to trace the sender of the e-mail, he said.

Lucknow: The office of the Directorate General of Women and Family Welfare in Lucknow received a bomb threat on Monday.

The threat was sent in an email leading to chaos in the office which was evacuated immediately. The email sent to the official ID of the office stated that four bombs would explode on the premises at 1.15 pm. The office was evacuated before the information was passed on to police.

Police officers who reached the spot called the bomb squad which conducted a search operation by barricading the building. The officers heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found after the search operation that lasted for around two hours.

As part of investigation, police questioned the officers and staff on any suspicious parcel being received in the office. Along with this, the footage of the CCTV camera installed on the premises was also thoroughly examined.

Shailendra Chaudhary, a staff said the threat was received in an email. "DG madam informed us about it. As soon as I got the information, I ran outside," he said. ADCP, Central Dhananjay Kushwaha said on receiving information about the email, police and the bomb squad started investigation. So far no suspicious object has been found in the search operation. The IT cell is trying to trace the sender of the e-mail, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUCKNOW NEWSDG FAMILY WELFAREE MAIL BOMB THREATUP NEWSLUCKNOW

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.