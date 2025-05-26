Bomb Threat To Directorate General Of Women And Family Welfare In Lucknow

Lucknow: The office of the Directorate General of Women and Family Welfare in Lucknow received a bomb threat on Monday.

The threat was sent in an email leading to chaos in the office which was evacuated immediately. The email sent to the official ID of the office stated that four bombs would explode on the premises at 1.15 pm. The office was evacuated before the information was passed on to police.

Police officers who reached the spot called the bomb squad which conducted a search operation by barricading the building. The officers heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found after the search operation that lasted for around two hours.

As part of investigation, police questioned the officers and staff on any suspicious parcel being received in the office. Along with this, the footage of the CCTV camera installed on the premises was also thoroughly examined.

Shailendra Chaudhary, a staff said the threat was received in an email. "DG madam informed us about it. As soon as I got the information, I ran outside," he said. ADCP, Central Dhananjay Kushwaha said on receiving information about the email, police and the bomb squad started investigation. So far no suspicious object has been found in the search operation. The IT cell is trying to trace the sender of the e-mail, he said.