Bomb Threat To Ahmedabad Schools: Pakistan Links Traced

Ahmedabad: The crime branch on Friday unearthed a Pakistani connection in the bomb threat mails that were sent to at least 36 schools in Ahmedabad, a day before the single phase Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

In a press statement, Ahmedabad Crime Branch said that the threat emails were sent by a man impersonating as Tauheen Liaquat from a Russian domain in order to instill fear among voters.

On May 6, 36 schools in the city and rural areas received mails threatening to blow off the campuses. Following which, a thorough search was conducted by the police and dog squad. Fortunately, no suspicious item was recovered anywhere. Later, the threat mail turned out to be a hoax and an investigation was launched by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and Cyber Cell.

Police said that investigations have revealed that the threat mails were sent by a person named Tauheed Liaquat from Pakistan's Faisalabad. Another name, Hamad Javed, has surfaced in this connection. The accused issued the threat mails to spread panic and fear among the citizens during the elections, an official of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch said. Some anti-India tweets and videos posted by the accused on social media have also been found by the police.

"The threat mails were sent by creating different IDs from various social media platforms like ICQ, Snap-chat, Twitter, Roblex", the official added.

Presently, several other investigating agencies including State and Central IB, ATS, NTRO and RAW are in touch with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and further investigations are underway.