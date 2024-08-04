ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Mail To Blow Up Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Office; FIR Registered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

On August 2, Bihar Police registered a case against unknown people following the bomb threat mail to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office. According to Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of the Secretariat Police Station, in the threat mail, the Al Qaeda Organisation's name was mentioned, stating that the CMO was to be blown up and they should not take it lightly.

Bomb Threat Mail To Blow Up Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Office; FIR Registered
File Photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Patna: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown people for an alleged bomb threat to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office, a senior official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered against email holder achw700@gmail.com under Section 351(2) and 8(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 60(1) of the Information Technology Act 2000.

On July 16, the CMO office was threatened to be blown up, by someone who was associated with the 'Al Qaeda Organization'. The email has asked the Bihar Police that they should not take the matter lightly.

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, of the Secretariat Police Station, said a case was registered on August 2 against unknown people and it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"The ATS is probing the matter and they are taking it very seriously," he said.

On April 30, several important places across the country, including the Raj Bhavan office, were also threatened with a bomb blast via email. After this, the police team investigated the Raj Bhavan and its surrounding areas with the help of a dog squad and a bomb squad.

On January 5, another email was received threatening to blow up all the high courts countrywide, including Patna. A case was registered in this regard at the Kotwali police station.

Read More

  1. Bihar CM Nitish Skips NITI Aayog Meeting, Deputy CMs Represent State
  2. Amid NEET Row, Bihar Assembly Passes Bill To Curb Paper Leaks In Govt Recruitment Exams

Patna: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown people for an alleged bomb threat to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office, a senior official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered against email holder achw700@gmail.com under Section 351(2) and 8(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 60(1) of the Information Technology Act 2000.

On July 16, the CMO office was threatened to be blown up, by someone who was associated with the 'Al Qaeda Organization'. The email has asked the Bihar Police that they should not take the matter lightly.

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, of the Secretariat Police Station, said a case was registered on August 2 against unknown people and it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"The ATS is probing the matter and they are taking it very seriously," he said.

On April 30, several important places across the country, including the Raj Bhavan office, were also threatened with a bomb blast via email. After this, the police team investigated the Raj Bhavan and its surrounding areas with the help of a dog squad and a bomb squad.

On January 5, another email was received threatening to blow up all the high courts countrywide, including Patna. A case was registered in this regard at the Kotwali police station.

Read More

  1. Bihar CM Nitish Skips NITI Aayog Meeting, Deputy CMs Represent State
  2. Amid NEET Row, Bihar Assembly Passes Bill To Curb Paper Leaks In Govt Recruitment Exams

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR CMO GETS BOMB THREATAL QAEDA THREATENS BIHAR CMOBOMB THREAT MAIL TO NITISH KUMARBOMB THREAT TO BIHAR CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.