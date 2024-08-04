ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Mail To Blow Up Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Office; FIR Registered

Patna: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown people for an alleged bomb threat to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office, a senior official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered against email holder achw700@gmail.com under Section 351(2) and 8(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 60(1) of the Information Technology Act 2000.

On July 16, the CMO office was threatened to be blown up, by someone who was associated with the 'Al Qaeda Organization'. The email has asked the Bihar Police that they should not take the matter lightly.

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, of the Secretariat Police Station, said a case was registered on August 2 against unknown people and it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).