ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Letter Found Onboard International Flight In Ahmedabad; Probe Underway

The official said nothing suspicious has been found so far on the Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Ahmedabad: A bomb threat letter was found on board an international flight that landed here on Monday morning, prompting the authorities to search the aircraft, an official said.

The official said nothing suspicious has been found so far on the Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Local police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and security agencies searched the aircraft after the threat letter was found under a seat, said Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

He said, "A flight carrying passengers from Jeddah landed at the Ahmedabad airport in the morning. After all the passengers alighted, the cleaning staff found a note with a threat to blow up the flight. Local police, along with security agencies, have started the investigation."

The official said forensic experts have also been called to match the fingerprints and handwriting of passengers to check if any of them was behind the act. "We will check the fingerprints and handwriting of each passenger. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," he added.

Ahmedabad: A bomb threat letter was found on board an international flight that landed here on Monday morning, prompting the authorities to search the aircraft, an official said.

The official said nothing suspicious has been found so far on the Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Local police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and security agencies searched the aircraft after the threat letter was found under a seat, said Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

He said, "A flight carrying passengers from Jeddah landed at the Ahmedabad airport in the morning. After all the passengers alighted, the cleaning staff found a note with a threat to blow up the flight. Local police, along with security agencies, have started the investigation."

The official said forensic experts have also been called to match the fingerprints and handwriting of passengers to check if any of them was behind the act. "We will check the fingerprints and handwriting of each passenger. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB THREAT ON BOARD FLIGHTAHMEDABADJEDDAH AHMEDABAD FLIGHTSARDAR VALLABHBHAI PATEL AIRPORTBOMB DETECTION AND DISPOSAL SQUAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.