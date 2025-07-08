ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic at Raj Bhavan, Gymkhana, And Civil Court In Hyderabad

Early morning emails warning of bombs led to court evacuations, police searches and brief closures before being declared a false alarm.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: The city saw tense moments on Monday morning after anonymous emails warned that bombs had been planted at multiple locations in the city. The messages claimed that explosives were placed at the Raj Bhavan, City Civil Court, Secunderabad Civil Court, and Gymkhana Club.

The emails, sent around 3:43 am from an account under the name “Abdiya Abdullah,” mentioned “Anna University alumni” without offering much detail. The content was alarming enough for police to take no chances.

Officials immediately alerted teams, who reached the locations with bomb disposal and dog squads. The City Civil Court in the Old City was the first to be evacuated. Court staff were sent out, and the premises were shut for inspection.

Searches were carried out across all named spots, and thankfully, no bombs were found. The areas were later declared safe.

Still, the threat caused serious concern among lawyers and court staff. Court proceedings were briefly suspended in some places as a precaution. Many in the legal community are now demanding action.

“We don’t know if someone did this to scare people or create disruption. But it caused fear and confusion. The police must find out who did this,” said a lawyer at the City Civil Court.

Police say efforts are on to trace the source of the emails. Meanwhile, security at sensitive buildings has been tightened across the city.

