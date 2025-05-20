ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Received By Four Dist Collectorates In Rajasthan, Probe On

Pali/Bhilwara/Tonk/Rajsamand: Bomb threats were issued to many collectorates across Rajasthan's Pali, Bhilwara, Tonk and Rajsamand districts on Tuesday. The threats were sent via email and upon receiving those the administration stepped up security and police personnel were deployed at their premises.

Pali district collector LN Mantri said a mail threatening to blow up the office was received on his official ID. The higher officials were immediately informed and the collectorate premises were evacuated. Upon information, Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat reached the collectorate with police teams and took stock of the situation.

The SP has also ordered the cyber experts to take immediate action to identify the sender of the mail and gather information about him. Presently, police are conducting a thorough investigation at the collectorate premises to detect any suspicious object or activity.

The overall security has been tightened after evacuating the collectorate premises. Police officers are presently monitoring the situation. The matter is being considered seriously and efforts are on to arrest the person who sent the threat, officials said.