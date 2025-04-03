Jaipur Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Premises Evacuated

Jaipur: The Jaipur District Collectorate received a bomb threat through an email on Thursday.

The sender of the email threatened to blow up the Collectorate building at around 3:30 pm. Following the threat, the Collectorate premises were cordoned off and a thorough check conducted by a bomb disposal squad.

Additional Commissioner of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the sender of the email and the location from where it was sent. The email was received at 11 am. DCP West Amit Budania said the Collectorate premises will be opened for officials and public only after the search operation is complete. "At present the email, is being investigated. The message was received in the official email of Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni," he said.

A sniffer dog looks for suspicious objects at a pile of waste at the Collectorate (ETV Bharat)

Moments after the email was received, the entire Collectorate was evacuated. The police cordoned off the premises. A bomb disposal squad and a canine squad searched every nook and corner of the Collectorate building. Officials said the office of the Collector, additional collector and all branches of the district administration were scanned by the bomb and canine squads. Till the filing of this report, no suspicious object was found on the Collectorate premises.

A bomb disposal expert checks an air conditioner at the Collectorate (ETV Bharat)

Several hospitals in Jaipur city had received bomb threats in August last year. The threats too were received through email which mentioned the bombs have been planted under hospital beds and bathrooms. However, the threats turned out to be hoax.