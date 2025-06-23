Bomb Splinter From TMC Victory Rally In Kaliganj Kills Minor Girl

Kaliganj: A minor girl died in a bomb blast in Kaliganj during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory rally after the TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed won the by-polls. The girl, Tamanna Khatun, a class IV student, was killed when a splinter from a crude bomb - allegedly hurled during the TMC procession at the Molandi area - struck her in the neck. According to the Krishnanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amarnath K, one person has been arrested in this matter. The TMC Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed grief over the incident and ordered the police to take immediate action in the matter.

Expressing her grief on X (formerly Twitter), CM Banerjee posted, "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest."

The Victim Was Inside Their Home

According to the girl's family, Tamanna was inside the house with her mother when the procession was passing by in front of their house. There was an explosion, and Tamanna was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where she was declared dead by the doctors. Her mother, who sustained injuries in the incident, alleged that they were attacked because she did not vote for TMC.

Election Commission Seeks Report

The Election Commission has sought a report regarding the incident from the investigating authorities. Additionally, the state's Chief Electoral Officer stated that they would reconsider victory processions and informed that the District Magistrates would speak with representatives of various political parties and decide how victory rallies would be conducted, to ensure safety.

BJP And CPI-M Blame TMC

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) blamed the TMC for the incident.

Immediately after the incident, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya strongly attacked the Trinamool, posting on X, "Once again, Trinamool's victory celebration has ended with bloodstained hands. Again. From TMC's victory rally in Muslim-majority Kaliganj bypoll, bombs were hurled, and in the chaos, a little girl - Tamanna Khatun, a class 4 student - was killed. Let that sink in. A child. Murdered. While TMC danced to the tune of their "victory." TMC is not a political party. It is a gang of vultures. They cannot win - even a bypoll - without shedding blood. Is this what West Bengal has been reduced to? Is this the price of victory under Mamata Banerjee's rule? (sic)"

CPIM state secretary Mohammad Salim also blamed TMC for the death, posting on X, "Sample of brutality. Trinamool started victory processions in different areas of Kaliganj during the counting. A 10-year-old innocent child, Tamanna Khatun, lost her life in a shock bomb thrown from a victory procession in Molandi village of Palashi." He also said that the family of the minor is supporting their party.

Police Visit The Family

Following the incident, SP Amarnath visited the victim's family and later informed the media, saying, "Today, a 13-year-old girl died in an unfortunate incident. An investigation has been initiated, and an individual named Akhtar Sheikh has been arrested. In 2023, there was a bomb blast in a clash between two groups in this area. The OC of the local police station was also injured in it. Something like that may have happened this time, too."

