Bomb Scare at Alwar Mini Secretariat

A bomb scare at the mini secretariat in Alwar was received via email, forcing the authorities to press into action along with the dog squad.

Alwar Mini Secretariat (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

Alwar: There was a bomb scare at the mini secretariat in Alwar after a threat to blow up the building was received via email. This is the second time in a month that such a threat has been received over email. The administration is on an alert mode.

Additional District Collector Beena Mahawar disclosed that as soon as the threat was received, the Police force, along with a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, was rushed to the spot to carry out a search. Nothing explosive or inflammable was found.

The administration has appealed to the employees and the common people not to panic, as all the safety measures have been taken and every activity is being monitored. The cyber of the Police is trying to locate the sender of the email.

Beena Mahawar said that the safety and security of the people is of prime importance for the administration that is prepared to deal with any situation.

A bomb disposal squad from Jaipur had been pressed into action along with a dog squad when the bomb threat was received last month. Nothing was found in the search operations carried out at that time.

