Bomb Scare at Alwar Mini Secretariat

Alwar: There was a bomb scare at the mini secretariat in Alwar after a threat to blow up the building was received via email. This is the second time in a month that such a threat has been received over email. The administration is on an alert mode.

Additional District Collector Beena Mahawar disclosed that as soon as the threat was received, the Police force, along with a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, was rushed to the spot to carry out a search. Nothing explosive or inflammable was found.

The administration has appealed to the employees and the common people not to panic, as all the safety measures have been taken and every activity is being monitored. The cyber of the Police is trying to locate the sender of the email.