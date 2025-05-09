Bomb-Like Object Recovered In Jaisalmer's Kishanghat Area; Area Cordoned Off

Jaipur: A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Friday morning, prompting swift action by the local police and air force. According to the police, the object was found near a nursery in the colony of the Jogis, located in front of Kishanghat under Kotwali police station area.

Kotwali SHO Prem Daan said it seems to be a bomb-like object. Experts from the army are on their way Kishanghat to defuse it. "It is currently not known if it is live or destroyed," he said.

Arjun Nath, a local, spotted the object and immediately informed Kishanghat Sarpanch representative Kalyan Ram, who then alerted authorities. Following this, teams from the local police and the Indian Air Force arrived at the scene, they said. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure and further investigation is underway.

The object resembled parts of a drone that was launched by Pakistan on Jaisalmer on Thursday night around 10.30 pm. However, official confirmation is awaited. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and follow safety instructions as security measures have been intensified in the region.