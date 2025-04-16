ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Blast Threat: 'Drunk Caller' Arrested By Mumbai Police After Multiple Hoax Threats

Mumbai: Police here have arrested a person for allegedly making multiple hoax calls warning of bomb blasts in the city.

The accused Suraj Jadhav (37) was in an inebriated state when he allegedly made hoax calls to police warning of bomb blasts across the city. The calls put all police units on toes and triggered serious concerns before it was confirmed that the information was false.

Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayana informed that accused Suraj Jadhav has been booked under Section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code at three different police stations including Borivali, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Vakola, for spreading panic by sharing false information.

Police said, Jadhav's first call was received at around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, and immediately the Mumbai Police control room was alerted. However, in the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused been repeatedly making such calls to police under the influence of alcohol.