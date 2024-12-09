ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Blast Threat At Nagpur Hotel Turns Out To Be False Alarm: Police

Nagpur: Panic gripped a hotel in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur on Monday morning after it received an e-mail warning of a bomb blast on its premises, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. An e-mail threatening a bomb blast at Hotel Dwarkamai was received by its manager in the morning, following which police were alerted.

Police personnel, including a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot, police said. Police searched the hotel premises for three hours but no suspicious object was found, following which the bomb threat was declared as a hoax, an official said.