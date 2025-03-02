Bollywood-Style Conspiracy Unravelled In Kashmir: Drugs Planted In Car To Implicate Srinagar Man

Srinagar: Along the lines of a Bollywood potboiler, a case of a man falsely implicated in narcotics trafficking has come to the fore in Kashmir.

A group of four conspirators attempted to implicate the man by planting drugs in the car he had lent to one of them, unaware of the conspiracy they had plotted against him.

Giving details, a J&K Police official said that the group, driven by greed and revenge, planted drugs in the car of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Natipora in Srinagar, to frame him falsely and swindle his money in a land deal.

The case came to light on February 24, when advocate Yusha Yousuf Mir reported a suspicious vehicle parked in Karan Nagar to the concerned police station. Acting on the tip-off, police, along with a magistrate, raided the location and found 452 grams of a charas-like substance inside the vehicle, the official added.

The car’s owner, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, was called to the spot and subsequently arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, according to police, the investigations unravelled a deeper conspiracy motivated by a past financial dispute.

The probe revealed that one of the accused, Mohammad Shafi Badyari of Natipora, had borrowed the vehicle from the owner under false pretense days before the incident.

“Badyari, along with accomplices Toufeeq Ali from Safakadal and Arshid Ahmad Wani from Pamposh Colony in Natipora, transported the vehicle to Natipora where they planted the contraband substance in the vehicle,” the police added.

According to the official, Badyari returned the vehicle to Manzoor at the site of the raid, setting the stage for the trap. Following this, Badyari allegedly tipped off the complainant, who, in turn, informed the police. Investigation revealed that the contraband used in the plot was procured through Zahoor Ahmad Mir and stored at a shop in Rambagh run by Rouf Ahmad Mir.

"The motive stemmed from a land deal in Srinagar’s Hyderpora, where Manzoor Ahmad had entrusted the group with money to purchase property. Instead of fulfilling the transaction, the conspirators sought to eliminate him by framing him in a drug case, thereby securing his funds for themselves,” the police official added.

According to police, the disclosure of the accused persons led to additional recoveries of contraband. However, one more accomplice in the conspiracy, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, is yet to be located, while more arrests are expected in the case, the official said. The police invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in addition to the NDPS Act against the accused.