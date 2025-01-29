Singer Jubin Nautiyal’s Concert Stopped Midway At National Games Opening Ceremony In Dehradun

Dehradun: Chaos unfolded at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the venue post inauguration.

Reportedly, thousands of spectators rushed towards the stage on the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium disrupting a live performance by Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal. Consequently, the authorities were forced to cancel the concert midway.

The 38th National Games kicked off on Tuesday (January 28) with a grand inauguration ceremony at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here. The stadium, with a seating capacity of 25000, was packed to the brim, with thousands of people waiting outside to get an entry. As soon as PM Modi left the stadium after the opening ceremony, spectators rushed onto the ground, leading to chaotic situation.

Meanwhile, popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal who was performing live found himself stuck in the crowd waiting for security personnel to escort him away. To prevent any untoward incident, the show had to be cancelled.

Adding to the disappointment, local boy and Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan, who was slated to perform at the event, never took the stage. The Sports department had publicised that Pawandeep would also perform along with Jubin on the inaugural day. However, due to the unforeseen circumstances, his performance was either cancelled or omitted from the schedule without authorities giving any official clarification on change in the schedule.

The opening ceremony started with a performance of 'Tandav', a classical dance form that is an ode to Lord Shiva. The Games were declared open with blowing of 2025 conches to mark the year.

Around 10,000 athletes are gearing up to compete for podium finish across 32 disciplines in the National Games that will be held till February 14. All events will be held across seven cities of Uttarakhand with Dehradun being the main venue.