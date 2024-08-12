ETV Bharat / state

Five Bol Bom Devotees Run Over By Speeding Truck In Assam's Kokrajhar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

A group of Bol Bom devotees were boarding their Bolero when they were run over by a speeding truck near Kachugaon Mahamaya temple in Kokrajhar district early this morning. Four devotees succumbed to their injuries on the spot, one died during treatment and one other is admitted in the hospital.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Guwahati: Five devotees, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in a horrific road accident during the 'Bol Bom' Yatra, which is undertaken in the holy month of Sawan, in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday.

A group of Bol Bom devotees were travelling in a Bolero and had stopped by the roadside for a short break. They were boarding the vehicle when a speeding truck rammed into them. The incident happened on National Highway 27 in front of the Kachugaon Mahamaya temple in Gossaigaon this morning. Four persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and two were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured, however, died during treatment.

Police said the victims have been identified as Sukraman Ray (20), Jai Ray (11), Bappi Ghosh (21) and Basudev Ray (22) while Naba Ghosh (26) died during treatment. All were residents of Hatigarh village number 1 in Gossaigaon. Presently, Binan Ray (22) is undergoing treatment at Kachugaon Hospital, they added.

According to police, prima facie it seems that a truck bearing registration number RJ-10-GC -0217 ran over the devotees. Gossaigaon sub-divisional police officer Hiren Kumar Deka along with a team from Kachugaon Police have already reached the spot for further investigation.

