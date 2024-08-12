ETV Bharat / state

Five Bol Bom Devotees Run Over By Speeding Truck In Assam's Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Five devotees, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in a horrific road accident during the 'Bol Bom' Yatra, which is undertaken in the holy month of Sawan, in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday.

A group of Bol Bom devotees were travelling in a Bolero and had stopped by the roadside for a short break. They were boarding the vehicle when a speeding truck rammed into them. The incident happened on National Highway 27 in front of the Kachugaon Mahamaya temple in Gossaigaon this morning. Four persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and two were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured, however, died during treatment.

Police said the victims have been identified as Sukraman Ray (20), Jai Ray (11), Bappi Ghosh (21) and Basudev Ray (22) while Naba Ghosh (26) died during treatment. All were residents of Hatigarh village number 1 in Gossaigaon. Presently, Binan Ray (22) is undergoing treatment at Kachugaon Hospital, they added.