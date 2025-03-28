Three Killed In Boiler Blast At Paper Mill In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: As many as three workers were killed and several sustained injuries after a boiler at a paper mill exploded at Bhojpur in Modinagar on Friday.

The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at around 3:40 am. "As the boiler exploded, the workers nearby were thrown 10 metres away. The body parts of the workers were strewn and chaos prevailed after the incident," a worker said. A worker said the furnace was on, and excessive heat built up in the compressor which eventually led to the blast. He said the factory has no safety measures and negligence led to the mishap.

Crowd at the boiler blast site (ETV Bharat)

The workers said the furnace at the mill had started functioning late on Thursday evening. They said the the bolts of the boiler were loose and even as they had complained about to the higher authorities, nothing was done in this regard. An eyewitness said the wall of the boiler broke due to high pressure leading to the explosion which was so powerful that a wall of the mill collapsed.

The families of the deceased alleged the management of the mill had not ensured safety measures for the workers. They demanded stringent action against the mill owners. As per reports, police and fire personnel reached the spot after the blast. A police officer said a probe has been launched into the incident and action will be taken accordingly. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.