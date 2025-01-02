ETV Bharat / state

One dead, Five Injured In Boiler Blast In Andhra Pradesh

Pellakuru: One person died and five others are injured in a boiler blast here in Tirupati district, said a police official on Thursday. Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said the blast occurred late on Wednesday night at MS Agarwal company that melts sponge iron to make iron balls.

"One person died, another is seriously injured and four more suffered simple injuries," Subba Rayudu told PTI, adding that the industrial safety committee will determine the exact reasons for the blast. All the injured persons are undergoing treatment and a case is being registered.