ETV Bharat / state

One dead, Five Injured In Boiler Blast In Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu said the blast occurred late on Wednesday night at MS Agarwal company that melts sponge iron to make iron balls.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Pellakuru: One person died and five others are injured in a boiler blast here in Tirupati district, said a police official on Thursday. Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said the blast occurred late on Wednesday night at MS Agarwal company that melts sponge iron to make iron balls.

"One person died, another is seriously injured and four more suffered simple injuries," Subba Rayudu told PTI, adding that the industrial safety committee will determine the exact reasons for the blast. All the injured persons are undergoing treatment and a case is being registered.

Pellakuru: One person died and five others are injured in a boiler blast here in Tirupati district, said a police official on Thursday. Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said the blast occurred late on Wednesday night at MS Agarwal company that melts sponge iron to make iron balls.

"One person died, another is seriously injured and four more suffered simple injuries," Subba Rayudu told PTI, adding that the industrial safety committee will determine the exact reasons for the blast. All the injured persons are undergoing treatment and a case is being registered.

Read More

  1. Family Members Mourn Loss Of 8 Ayyappa Swamy Devotees In Hubballi Cylinder Blast
  2. Bangladeshi Man Handed 7 Years' RI By NIA Court Over Terror Links & Radicalisation Of Muslim Youths

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOILER BLAST IN ANDHRA PRADESHBOILER BLAST NEWSTIRUPATIANDHRA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.