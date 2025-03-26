Flying High And Far: Trial Landing of Long Range, Wide Body Boeing 777 Conducted At Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: A trial landing of Boeing 777, a long-range, wide-body twin-engine jetliner known for its reliability and used in India for flying VVIPs like the President and Prime Minister, was conducted at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhpoal by the Indian Air Force.

The purpose of the first commercial trial run of Boeing 777, one of the most powerful and safest aircraft in the world, is to start international flights from Raja Bhoj Airport. The airport has become the first in the state where a Boeing 777 ER was successfully landed. At least 19 airports have been selected for operation of the long-range aircraft across the country. Eight such airports have already been built and the rest are being developed.

Raja Bhoj Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, "Boeing 777 has a wing span of 64.8 metres and length of 74 metres. "The aircraft currently operating from Bhopal Airport are much smaller. The aircraft that operate from Bhopal Airport have a maximum seating capacity of 232 passengers. On the other hand, Boeing 777 can carry 350 to 400 passengers," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting off a Boeing 777 of the Indian Air Force (ETV Bharat)

The category of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) required for the B-777 300 ER is CAT-9 because of its length (73.9 metres). The present ARFF category at Bhopal Airport is CAT-7, which is as per the A321 aircraft – the largest aircraft currently operating from the airport. However, CAT-9 was provided for the trial landing of B-777 300ER. The Aerodrome reference code of Bhopal Airport is 4D, and currently, aircraft up to A321 (wingspan 34 metres) operate from here, Awasthi said.

A Boeing 777 used in international operations by Air India (ETV Bharat)

The runway at the airport has been expanded and advanced fire safety measures adopted to facilitate the landing of the Boeing 777 at Raja Bhoj Airport. Boeing 777 is used by the President and Prime Minister of India. Boeing 777 has sufficient cargo space and its engine produces that is, it is an excellent aircraft for passenger luggage and freight. Boeing 777 has very powerful twin engines, which produce 1.75 lakh horsepower. This aircraft can travel more than 13,000 km without refuelling. The 777-300ER is known for its high schedule reliability, with many airlines citing its performance as a key factor in their fleet choices.

More than 1,300 Boeing 777s are in operation globally. In service, a 777 flies about 700 flight cycles per year on an average. Boeing builds all models of the 777 family at its Everett, Washington, factory in the USA.