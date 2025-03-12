Body Recovered From Trolley Bag In West Bengal Again! 2 Arrested

Barrackpore: Fourteen days after the Madhyamgram trolley bag murder case, body of a youth was recovered from another trolley suitcase from a cab along Kalyani Expressway on Tuesday night.

The trolley suitcase also had several documents and Rs 65,000 in cash. The Ghola and Nagerbazar police stations have initiated an investigation. Two persons have been arrested in this connection till now.

Body was stuffed inside blue trolley bag (ETV Bharat)

According to police sources, the blue trolley suitcase was kept inside the trunk of an app-based cab. The deceased youth's face was wrapped by cello tapes. One of the accused, Karan Singh was arrested last night while the other accused, Krishnapal Singh, who had absconded from Muktaram Babu Street in Kolkata, was nabbed on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo hired an app-based cab from Nagerbazar in Dumdum area of the city. They had a blue trolley suitcase with them and had kept it in the trunk of the car. The duo asked the cab driver to stop the car in a secluded place along the Kalyani Expressway near Ghola Mahishpota.

Two arrested (ETV Bharat)

The cab driver became suspicious and questioned the two men resulting which, they got into an argument with him. At that time, a patrol van of Ghola police station was passing by and seeing the trouble, it came forward to intervene.

When they were questioned, one of the accused ran away after throwing dust at the police personnel. However, cops caught the other man and upon questioning him, learnt about the body in the trolley suitcase.

Documents and cash recovered along with body (ETV Bharat)

Then the trunk of the car was opened and a blue trolley suitcase was found inside it. When the suitcase was opened, the body of the youth was found.

Meanwhile, police forces from Ghola and Nagerbazar police stations rushed to the spot. The body has been sent to the Sagar Dutta Medical College for autopsy.

ACP of Barrackpore Commissionerate Tanoy Chatterjee said, "We are investigating as to from where the app cab was booked. Also, where and why the youth was murdered is being probed. The app cab driver is also being questioned for more details."

Trinamool Deputy pradhan of Bilkanda Gram Panchayat Prabir Das said, "I first came to know about the incident from the residents of the area. When I arrived, I saw a body in a trolley bag. The police are investigating. Such an incident has not happened before on the Kalyani Expressway. We have faith in the police. They will definitely solve the case."

Notably, on February 25, a woman and her mother were caught by locals after they tried to dump the body of her aunt-in-law in a trolley suitcase at the Ganga ghat in Kumartuli. Aarti and Falguni Ghosh were arrested on charges of murdering Sumita Ghosh in a rented house in Madhyamgram.