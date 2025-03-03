Body Of Woman With Throat Slit Found In Sack Near Her Home In Agra

Agra: Body of a 45-year-old woman with her throat slashed was found stuffed into a sack at a vacant plot near her house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Monday, police said.

During inquiry, the body was identified as that of Geeta Devi (45), a resident of Mata Wali Gali in Teedi Bagiya area of Trans Yamuna in Agra.

Upon spotting the sack early this morning, locals informed police and soon a team from Trans Yamuna police station reached the spot. When the sack was opened, police found that the body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed inside.

DCP City Suraj Rai said a case of murder has been registered and the accused are being searched. The reason for the murder has not been revealed yet, he said.

The DCP City and ACP Chhatta Hemant Kumar along with a team from Trans Yamuna police station are present at the spot. "It is being suspected that the woman was killed by slitting her throat with a sharp object and then her body was dumped at the vacant plot near her house. Teams have been deployed to investigate the murder. The accused will be arrested very soon," Rai said.

Police said further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for postmortem. Prima facie it appears that the criminals took the opportunity of the deserted plot and dumped the body there, they added.