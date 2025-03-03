ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Woman With Throat Slit Found In Sack Near Her Home In Agra

Police said a murder case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Body Of Woman With Throat Slit Found In Sack Near Her Home In Agra
Vacant plot where body was found (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Agra: Body of a 45-year-old woman with her throat slashed was found stuffed into a sack at a vacant plot near her house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Monday, police said.

During inquiry, the body was identified as that of Geeta Devi (45), a resident of Mata Wali Gali in Teedi Bagiya area of Trans Yamuna in Agra.

Upon spotting the sack early this morning, locals informed police and soon a team from Trans Yamuna police station reached the spot. When the sack was opened, police found that the body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed inside.

DCP City Suraj Rai said a case of murder has been registered and the accused are being searched. The reason for the murder has not been revealed yet, he said.

The DCP City and ACP Chhatta Hemant Kumar along with a team from Trans Yamuna police station are present at the spot. "It is being suspected that the woman was killed by slitting her throat with a sharp object and then her body was dumped at the vacant plot near her house. Teams have been deployed to investigate the murder. The accused will be arrested very soon," Rai said.

Police said further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for postmortem. Prima facie it appears that the criminals took the opportunity of the deserted plot and dumped the body there, they added.

Read more

  1. Kolkata Police Arrest Two Women With Trolley Bag Stuffed With Body Parts
  2. Tribal Man’s Body Carried On Doli Through Forest Due To Lack Of Road Access In Tamil Nadu

Agra: Body of a 45-year-old woman with her throat slashed was found stuffed into a sack at a vacant plot near her house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Monday, police said.

During inquiry, the body was identified as that of Geeta Devi (45), a resident of Mata Wali Gali in Teedi Bagiya area of Trans Yamuna in Agra.

Upon spotting the sack early this morning, locals informed police and soon a team from Trans Yamuna police station reached the spot. When the sack was opened, police found that the body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed inside.

DCP City Suraj Rai said a case of murder has been registered and the accused are being searched. The reason for the murder has not been revealed yet, he said.

The DCP City and ACP Chhatta Hemant Kumar along with a team from Trans Yamuna police station are present at the spot. "It is being suspected that the woman was killed by slitting her throat with a sharp object and then her body was dumped at the vacant plot near her house. Teams have been deployed to investigate the murder. The accused will be arrested very soon," Rai said.

Police said further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for postmortem. Prima facie it appears that the criminals took the opportunity of the deserted plot and dumped the body there, they added.

Read more

  1. Kolkata Police Arrest Two Women With Trolley Bag Stuffed With Body Parts
  2. Tribal Man’s Body Carried On Doli Through Forest Due To Lack Of Road Access In Tamil Nadu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER CASEBODY OF WOMAN WITH THROAT SLITWOMAN WAS KILLEDBODY OF WOMAN FOUND IN AGRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.