Body of Uttar Pradesh Youth Working In Saudi Arabia Reaches India After 71 Days

Ayodhya: The body of an Uttar Pradesh youth, who was working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia reached its hometown after 71 days on Tuesday, August 27, leading to a hue and cry in the area. The deceased Ranjit Prasad (26), son of Nanku Prasad, a resident of the Bichala village of Rudauli died of a heart attack on June 18 in the Middle Eastern country.

He was found dead in the bathroom. The post-mortem report stated cardiac arrest as the cause. However, what is to be noted is that it took more than two months to complete all the formalities and send his body back home to India.

As Ranjit's body arrived at his home here, his family members, relatives and neighbours could not hold back their tears and broke down. A huge crowd gathered near his house to pay a last visit and pray for the departed soul. MLA Ram Chandra Yadav too paid a visit and condoled the death of the youth.

How did he die? Ranjit's colleagues said that on June 18, he had gone to the bathroom and did not come out even after a long time. Anxious and scared, the co-workers called out his vain but there was no response. Upon breaking the door, Ranjit was seen lying on the floor. Later, he was declared dead by doctors.

The workers immediately informed Ranjit's family who were shocked beyond belief. Ranjit's father Nanku Prasad that his son had shifted to Saudi Arabia in 2021 to earn more money. "He was about to travel to India soon because his leave got sanctioned. We were all so happy as we would see him after so long. However, God had other plans.

We had to struggle for two months to get his body back. It was not an easy task. Imagine the pain we went through for a whopping 71 days," the father lamented. Ranjit is survived by his parents, wife and a five-year-old daughter.