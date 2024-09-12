ETV Bharat / state

Body Of US National Found In Rented House In HP's Manali

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

The body of a foreign national was found in a rented room in Manali. The deceased has been identified as John Michael. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Manali: The body of the USA citizen was found dead in a rented room in Manali in Kullu district, the police said. The deceased has been identified as John Michael. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Manali Hospital for post-mortem. The police informed the USA Embassy and initiated a probe into the death.

According to sources, landlord Daulat Ram informed the Manali police station that a foreigner named John Michael died in his house. Michael has two passports. The validity of both the passports was expired in 2014. The passport revealed that John Michael was a resident of the USA and had been living on rent in Daulat Ram's house since 2015.

Daulat Ram told the police that last evening John Michael's friends Kartik and Dr Vashisht had come to meet him. However, John did not respond. Hence, they grew suspicious and informed the Panchayat Pradhan about the incident. In the presence of Panchayat Pradhan, the landlord and the police entered the room through the window.

The police recovered the body of John from the house. Later, they shifted the body for post-mortem and recorded the statements of the Panchayat Pradhan. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manali KD Sharma said, "The body of a foreign national has been found in a rented house in Manali. The USA Embassy has been informed about this. Further action will be taken accordingly".

