Body Of Tanzanian National Found Two Days After Accidental Fall In Kerala

The 22-year-old who was undergoing training at the Indian Naval Academy went missing after accidental fall in the Ernakulam channel on June 1.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST

Ernakulum: The body of a Tanzanian national, who suffered an accidental fall while undergoing training at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala's Ezhimala was recovered after two days on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the body of Abdul Ibrahim Salih, 22, was fished out from the waters of Ernakulum channel by a joint team of Indian Navy, Harbour Police, Fire and Rescue Service and Coastal Police.

A spokesperson said that the accidental fall of the international trainee in the Ernakulam channel was reported at 1730 h on 01 Jun 25. The international trainee was undergoing training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. During the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the trainee was on leave at Kochi enroute to his country.

Soon after the incident, a thorough Search and Rescue Ops was launched in the area by the Naval diving teams.

