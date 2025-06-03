Body Of Tanzanian National Found Two Days After Accidental Fall In Kerala

Ernakulum: The body of a Tanzanian national, who suffered an accidental fall while undergoing training at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala's Ezhimala was recovered after two days on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the body of Abdul Ibrahim Salih, 22, was fished out from the waters of Ernakulum channel by a joint team of Indian Navy, Harbour Police, Fire and Rescue Service and Coastal Police.

A spokesperson said that the accidental fall of the international trainee in the Ernakulam channel was reported at 1730 h on 01 Jun 25. The international trainee was undergoing training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. During the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the trainee was on leave at Kochi enroute to his country.

Soon after the incident, a thorough Search and Rescue Ops was launched in the area by the Naval diving teams.