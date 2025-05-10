Body Of Soldier Martyred Along LoC Taken To Native Village In Andhra Pradesh

Devanahalli (Bengaluru): The body of Indian Army soldier Murali Naik, martyred along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday.

Army officers and personnel paid their last respects to Naik at the cargo terminal of Kempegowda International Airport after his body brought in an Indigo flight from Delhi. Naik's body was sent to his native Kallithanda village in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

Kallithanda village is located on the border of Chikkaballapur district. Residents of Chikkaballapur, standing on the side of the highway, paid their last respects to Naik by sprinkling flowers on the body.

Martyr Murali Naik's body being carried to cargo terminal of Kempegowda International Airport (ETV Bharat)

A large number of people gathered near the Bagepalli toll plaza and paid their last respects to the martyr. Naik's last rites will be performed on the day and all arrangements have already been made by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Naik hailed from a poor agricultural family in Sathya Sai district. He was stationed in the tense region in Jammu and Kashmir when the Pakistan Army launched unprovoked heavy artillery and mortar shelling following India’s Operation Sindoor. Efforts were made to airlift the injured soldier to New Delhi for urgent treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away before he could be evacuated.

Expressing his sorrow and solidarity, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartfelt condolences via a post on X: "We pay heartfelt tribute to this valiant martyr, Murali Naik. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his grieving family during this time of immense loss. His sacrifice will forever be etched in our memories with profound gratitude and honour."



