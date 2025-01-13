ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Person Who Attained 'Samadhi' Will Be Exhumed, Says Police

Thiruvananthapuram: To unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a 69-year-old man, whose family claimed he had attained 'samadhi', the body will be exhumed for further examination, police on Monday said.

The Neyyattinkara police on Monday received an order from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to exhume the body of Gopan Swami, who was buried under suspicious circumstances, for a post-mortem, an officer said.

The site, where his family claimed he attained 'samadhi', will be excavated in the presence of the RDO, the officer added. Officials are expected to arrive at the location shortly to begin the proceedings, according to police sources.

The incident came to light when posters declaring, "Gopan Swami has attained samadhi," were displayed near his residence. The police have registered a missing person case and decided to exhume the body for further investigation following complaints from residents alleging foul play in the death.