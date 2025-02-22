Body Of Newborn Baby Found In Riverbed In Palghar District; Case Registered

Palghar: The body of a newborn baby was found in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Passersby and farmers alerted the police about the infant's body in the Udhwa-Nawapada Vanipada area on Thursday, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons, an official said. He said the body of the male infant was sent to the Talasari rural hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the baby was only a day or two old and may have been carried away by the river's current before getting lodged in the vegetation, the official said.

He said a probe is underway to trace the parents, and police teams are visiting nearby hospitals, maternity homes, and local communities to gather information.