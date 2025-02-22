ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Newborn Baby Found In Riverbed In Palghar District; Case Registered

Investigations suggest the baby was one or two days old and may carried away by the river's current before getting lodged in the vegetation.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 3:36 PM IST

Palghar: The body of a newborn baby was found in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Passersby and farmers alerted the police about the infant's body in the Udhwa-Nawapada Vanipada area on Thursday, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons, an official said. He said the body of the male infant was sent to the Talasari rural hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the baby was only a day or two old and may have been carried away by the river's current before getting lodged in the vegetation, the official said.

He said a probe is underway to trace the parents, and police teams are visiting nearby hospitals, maternity homes, and local communities to gather information.

