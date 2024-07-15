ETV Bharat / state

Missing Sanitation Worker's Body Recovered From Thiruvananthapuram Canal After Two Days

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a sanitation worker was recovered on Monday, two days after he went missing in Thakaraparamba area of Thiruvananthapuram.

Joy, had gone missing while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal on Saturday. A team of the Indian Navy along with fire department and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) initiated a rescue operation which continued for almost 46 hours.

At around 9:30 am today, his body was found by two health and sanitation workers of the municipality at Thakaraparamba, which is located some distance away from where he went missing. It is believed that the body floated away to Thakaraparamba through the canal due to the rains.

The municipal workers informed the authorities. Following which, senior police officials and the rescue team reached the spot. The body was fished out of the canal and shifted it to the medical college and hospital. Joy's mother has been informed and asked to reach the hospital.