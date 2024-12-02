ETV Bharat / state

Missing 8-year-old Agra Boy Found Murdered Near Home, Family Suspects 'Black Magic'

Missing since November 29, the child's bloodied body was found near his house in a sack. Family suspects possible child sacrifice linked to black magic.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Agra: The body of an 8-year-old boy, missing since November 29 from Nayapura villager in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was discovered on Monday. The child was allegedly murdered and his body was found stuffed in a sack near his home.

The family reported the child missing after he disappeared while playing outside his house on the evening of November 29. Despite extensive searches, no clues were found. Following the family's complaint, Pinahat police station registered a kidnapping case and initiated an investigation.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Kumar Singh, the child's blood-soaked body was found with injury marks on the head and body. The police and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene and are probing the case from multiple angles.

A shocking twist emerged when the family noticed a 'tilak' on the child's forehead, leading to suspicions of a possible child sacrifice linked to black magic. This claim has fueled outrage and fear among locals, who are demanding a thorough investigation.

The grieving father expressed deep anguish and alleged enmity as a possible motive behind the crime. Meanwhile, police have assured that all aspects, including the allegations of black magic and personal rivalries, are being thoroughly examined.

"This is a case of murder after kidnapping. We are investigating all possible angles to ensure justice is served. The forensic and field unit teams are actively collecting evidence," ACP Singh said.

