ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Merchant Navy Officer Returns From China After 26 days, Last Rites Held In Agra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

A Merchant Navy officer died of a heart attack in China 26 days ago. Since then, his family has been waiting for his body. His body reached Delhi from China via Istanbul and from there it was brought to Agra by ambulance. His last rites were held in Agra.

Body of Merchant Navy Officer Returns From China After 26 days, Last Rites Held In Agra
Representational photo (Getty Images)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): After a long wait of 26 days, the body of Merchant Navy officer Anil Kumar Srivastava reached his home in Agra on Sunday evening from China.

His wife Anjulata, mother Ramkishore Srivastava and two children could not hide their emotions and were crying inconsolably. After the death of the Merchant Navy officer, his family appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the body to India as soon as possible.

After this, Agra MP and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 49-year-old Anil Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Sai Dham Residency in Chanakya Puri, was a Chief Engineer at MVGH Nightingale.

The ship was in Zhoushan city of Zhejiang province of China. On June 11 night, Anil's health deteriorated. After which he was admitted to the Zhoushan Hospital. After an overnight treatment, Anil Kumar was discharged from the hospital on June 12. However, in the afternoon of the same day, Anil was admitted to the hospital again after suffering from chest pain and he died during treatment. Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay reached Anil's house and offered his condolences.

Anil's last rites were held in Agra and attended by his kin, friends and neighbours. A pall of gloom descended on the area near his house.

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): After a long wait of 26 days, the body of Merchant Navy officer Anil Kumar Srivastava reached his home in Agra on Sunday evening from China.

His wife Anjulata, mother Ramkishore Srivastava and two children could not hide their emotions and were crying inconsolably. After the death of the Merchant Navy officer, his family appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the body to India as soon as possible.

After this, Agra MP and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 49-year-old Anil Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Sai Dham Residency in Chanakya Puri, was a Chief Engineer at MVGH Nightingale.

The ship was in Zhoushan city of Zhejiang province of China. On June 11 night, Anil's health deteriorated. After which he was admitted to the Zhoushan Hospital. After an overnight treatment, Anil Kumar was discharged from the hospital on June 12. However, in the afternoon of the same day, Anil was admitted to the hospital again after suffering from chest pain and he died during treatment. Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay reached Anil's house and offered his condolences.

Anil's last rites were held in Agra and attended by his kin, friends and neighbours. A pall of gloom descended on the area near his house.

TAGGED:

MERCHANT NAVY OFFICER ANIL KUMARAGRACHINALAST RITESLAST RITES OF MERCHANT NAVY OFFICER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.