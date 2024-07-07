Body of Merchant Navy Officer Returns From China After 26 days, Last Rites Held In Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): After a long wait of 26 days, the body of Merchant Navy officer Anil Kumar Srivastava reached his home in Agra on Sunday evening from China.

His wife Anjulata, mother Ramkishore Srivastava and two children could not hide their emotions and were crying inconsolably. After the death of the Merchant Navy officer, his family appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the body to India as soon as possible.

After this, Agra MP and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 49-year-old Anil Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Sai Dham Residency in Chanakya Puri, was a Chief Engineer at MVGH Nightingale.

The ship was in Zhoushan city of Zhejiang province of China. On June 11 night, Anil's health deteriorated. After which he was admitted to the Zhoushan Hospital. After an overnight treatment, Anil Kumar was discharged from the hospital on June 12. However, in the afternoon of the same day, Anil was admitted to the hospital again after suffering from chest pain and he died during treatment. Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay reached Anil's house and offered his condolences.

Anil's last rites were held in Agra and attended by his kin, friends and neighbours. A pall of gloom descended on the area near his house.