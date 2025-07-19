ETV Bharat / state

Body of Jharkhand Migrant Worker Killed In Terrorist Attack In Niger To Reach Home Soon: Official

Ranchi: A migrant worker from Jharkhand was killed in a terrorist attack in Dosso region of Niger, a West African country, and efforts are on to bring his body, an official said on Saturday. Ganesh Karmali (39), a resident of Karipani village in Bokaro district, was killed in a cross-firing between police and terrorists on July 15 in Dosso region, around 130 km from Niger capital Niamey, he said.

Bokaro labour superintendent Ranji Kumar said the process to bring his body has been initiated through the state migrant control room. "The deceased's brother-in-law, who is also employed in Niger, said Karmali's body has been handed over to the Indian Embassy by the company. According to information, formalities are being completed before sending the mortal remains," Kumar told PTI.

Karmali was employed in an electrical company named Transrail Lighting Limited there, he said. "We have sent a requisition for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the company. The state government will also provide Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased under International Migrant Workers’ Security Scheme," he said.