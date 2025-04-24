Body Of IAF Corporal Tage Haliyang Brought To Native Tajang Village In Arunachal Pradesh

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: The body of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Haliyang, who died in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to his native Tajang village in southern Sovansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited Tajang village and paid tributes to the departed soul. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased and a government job for one of the family members. Khandu announced that a memorial would be erected in Tage's memory at Ziro.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by East Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao, spoke to Tage's wife and family members and shared their grief. He said Tage's untimely death will always be remembered by future generations. Khandu said that in a meeting held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several decisions were taken to send out a stern message to Pakistan.

Family members, relatives and locals around the body of Tage Haliyang at his residence in Tajang village (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, Assam Minister Jayantamalla Baruah paid tributes to the departed soul at the Air Force Base in Guwahati. After tributes were paid by senior Air Force officials, Tage's body was brought to Tezpur Air Force station at Salonibari where Sonitpur district commissioner About Bharali and Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha paid their tributes to the departed soul.

A solemn and heartbreaking reception was held at the check gate of Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district where MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner of Ziro, Superintendent of Police, various community organisations and other officials received the body paid their tributes .

Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paying tributes to Tage Haliyang in Tajang village (ETV Bharat)

The arrival of Tage's body at his native Tajang village brought the residents together in a rare moment of sorrow, pride and deep respect for his service to the country. Tage's elder brother Tage Lailyang told reporters, “My brother was good at studyies since childhood. After completing his higher secondary education, he joined the Indian Air Force before the final results of Don Bosco College were out. He joined the Air Force ground service. We tried to dissuade him from joining and asked him to continue his studies but he did not listen to us and said he had dreamt of joining the armed forces since childhood."

He said Tage had joined the Indian Air Force in 2017. "He was transferred from Jammu to Dibrugarh and had gone to Pahalgam to spend two days with his wife when the incident occurred," he said. Lailyang added, "We don't consider the death of Tage Haliyang as a loss because my elder brother is in the Indian Army and will certainly avenge his death."