Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found In Kolkata Hospital

By PTI

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

A second-year student of the chest medicine department of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead inside its seminar hall on Friday.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Kolkata: The semi-nude body of an on-duty female post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, the police said.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was on duty on Thursday night. Hospital sources said the body of the deceased bore injury marks.

"Her body was found in the seminar hall at the Emergency building by fellow students who informed us. We are talking to doctors, nurses and others who were on duty with her last night. The matter is being investigated," a senior police officer said.

City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, along with other officers, visited the hospital and held a meeting with senior officials of the medical establishment.

